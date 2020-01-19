Saturday_Evening_Update

Facebook
Chiefs head to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years
Chiefs head to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LIV, following a more than 10-point win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans jumped to a quick 10-0 lead in the...
Kansas City Chief's fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
Kansas City Chief's fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are...
Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY — The Capitol Kids, a...
Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a statement from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. ...
Chief's fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
Chief's fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
ST. LOUIS- One Kansas City Chiefs fan saved...
More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
FLORISSANT - Additional charges will be filed...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop to the ground whenever they hear gunshots. In 2019 alone, three homicides happened about a block away from their home. "My son was riding his bike...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
Weather
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one day, on Friday January 17, 2020. Please stay tuned and keep checking back for...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Sports
NHL All-Star Game to be held in St. Louis on Jan. 25
NHL All-Star Game to be held in St. Louis on Jan. 25
ST. LOUIS - For the first time since 1988, the...
Tigers fall short despite free throw record
Tigers fall short despite free throw record
TUSCALOOSA, AL - The Missouri Tigers fell...
