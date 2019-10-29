Saturday_Morning_Forecast

Facebook
UPDATE: Tracking Halloween winter weather
COLUMBIA - The first snowflakes of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider when it comes to the weather systems that will wrap up October 2019. While...
Blue ribbon panel on Missouri hyperloop project presents their plan
COLUMBIA — Missouri House Speaker...
Women eSports athletes discuss prejudice in gaming culture
COLUMBIA - Market data by Statista shows the...
State leaders to gather for 'Buckle Up Phone Down' Day
COLUMBIA - Jennifer Smith lost her mother in a distracted driving car crash in 2008. Smith said she wanted to bring awareness to the issue, so she started a national organization called...
Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt
GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man suspected...
UPDATE: Tracking Halloween winter weather
COLUMBIA - The first snowflakes of the season...
Final week to visit local pumpkin patches
BOONVILLE - Time is running out to go pick...
Two families bringing new flavors to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two new family oriented businesses...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
UPDATE: Tracking Halloween winter weather
COLUMBIA - The first snowflakes of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider when it comes to the weather systems that will wrap up October 2019. While...
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National...
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
Sports
Mizzou volleyball's Andrea Fuentes earns two SEC honors this week
COLUMBIA - Missouri volleyball sophomore, Andrea Fuentes, was named Week 9 SEC Overall Player of the Week, as well as Setter of the Week. In response to the recognition for Fuentes, interim...
Tarasenko out for five months due to injury
ST. LOUIS - What seemed like a slight...
Mizzou soccer falls to Texas A&M in high-scoring affair
COLLEGE STATION - Mizzou soccer lost its third...
