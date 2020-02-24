Saturday_Weather_Planner

Facebook
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
(CNN) -- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman. A New York jury...
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
BRUNSWICK - After a year of record-breaking...
Books get a new look in Boonville
Books get a new look in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Community members in...
News
Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
(CNN) -- Before classes had even begun, a judge stood in front of Justin's law school class to tell them about the parts of their life that would be examined to determine if they were...
Student athletes would see compensation under new bill
Student athletes would see compensation under new bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A new Missouri House bill...
COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COLUMBIA – The city's big plans for...
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress....
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Traffic
Sports
Blues tame the Wild, win 4-1
Blues tame the Wild, win 4-1
ST. PAUL, MN - The Blues won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday evening, defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in St. Paul. The Blues were out-shot 33 to 26, but the play of Jordan Binnington...
Battlehawks tie franchise-long win streak with victory over NY Guardians
Battlehawks tie franchise-long win streak with victory over NY Guardians
ST. LOUIS - Professional football returned to...
Mizzou WBB dominates Ole Miss on Senior Day
Mizzou WBB dominates Ole Miss on Senior Day
COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball honored...
Share: