Saturday_Weather_Planner

MU cancels spring and summer Italy programs
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri- Columbia has canceled all spring and summer study abroad trips to Italy among rising coronavirus cases in the country. The CDC upgraded Italy to a level 3...
Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri...
No plea given on Elledge murder charge
COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge did not submit a...
News
Farmers face stress on the job
HARTSBURG - Farmers in rural areas often struggle to get easy access to behavioral health care. Hartsburg native and farmer Terry Hilgedick recalls the most stressful time he's faced...
Missouri House passes revamped voter photo ID plan
JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-led...
CPD receives grant to increase traffic enforcement
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department...
MU cancels spring and summer Italy programs
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri-...
Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri...
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Columbia College junior Kenny Piper named AMC Baseball Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia College junior Kenny Piper was named the American Midwest Conference Baseball Player of the Week after a three-game sweep over William Baptist University. Piper, an...
Smith-Cotton boys and girls basketball teams sweep in district playoff game
SEDALIA, Mo. - The Smith-Cotton Tigers girls...
Mizzou tennis falls to LSU 4-0
BATON ROUGE, LA - The Missouri tennis team...
