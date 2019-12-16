SaturdayEveningUpdate

Facebook
UPDATE: Columbia officials offer information on road conditions
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia crews are working non-stop to get roads to driveable conditions. According to a press release from City of Columbia Public Works a 28-person crew will be working from 7...
Troopers respond to over 100 calls; one fatality reported
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Attorney General's Office commits 'sexually violent predator' for decades of abuse
COLUMBIA — A judge committed a Randolph...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declares end of 2019 flood event
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Operations Center announced the Kansas City District went back to normal operations today after the longest flood event in district...
Adult students thrive at new Excel Center
COLUMBIA - Some adults are one step closer to...
Columbia Police investigate armed robbery at Steak n' Shake
COLUMBIA - Two people are suspected of...
Columbia recycling canceled, no changes to residential trash
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be...
Columbia City Council to decide on Rice Road name change
COLUMBIA - D&D Investments LLC will try to...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Update: Additional Snowfall Expected Today
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Battle High School Basketball headed to historic Hoosier Gym
COLUMBIA - Battle High School's boys basketball team will be heading to Knightstown, IN to play in the historic Hoosier Gym on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The back-to-back-to-back district...
Mark Smith paves way for a win over Southern Illinois
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's Mark Smith caught fire at...
Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract
KANSAS CITY (AP)- Right-hander Jesse Hahn...
Weekly Wellness
