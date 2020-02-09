SaturdayEveningWeather

Facebook
Anti-violence group plans to prevent crime
COLUMBIA -The Boone County Community Against Violence group discussed adopting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) in its third meeting Sunday. Shaunda Hamilton founded the group...
Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
CUBA, Mo. — An unnamed man is dead and a...
Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver...
News
Anti-violence group plans to prevent crime
COLUMBIA -The Boone County Community Against Violence group discussed adopting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) in its third meeting Sunday. Shaunda Hamilton founded the group...
Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
CUBA, Mo. — An unnamed man is dead and a...
Drinks in the District celebrates local businesses through drink specials
COLUMBIA - Drinks in the District concluded...
Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale kicks off today
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage...
China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
BEIJING (AP) — China's virus death toll...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9 million before a vote to raise water rates. You can read our investigation...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
--> COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH FEBRUARY 5 & 6, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, Columbia hit a high...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Sports
Battlehawks win first ever game over Dallas Renegades
DALLAS - St. Louis has a football team again, the Battlehawks of the XFL, and they began their existence with a 15-9 win on Sunday evening over the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park in...
Mizzou softball starts off season strong
CLEARWATER -Mizzou capped off a perfect start...
No. 24 Mizzou wrestling fall short of comeback in loss to No. 5 Arizona State
COLUMBIA - After getting off to a slow start...
