SaturdayForecast

Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis judge says Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and their affiliates. St. Louis Circuit Court Judge...
St. Louis Planned Parenthood "Plan of Correction" due Tuesday
ST. LOUIS - Planned Parenthood in St. Louis is...
Moniteau County health board hears both sides of CAFO proposal
CALIFORNIA - Moniteau County is considering...
News
Central Missouri's 58th Honor Flight is a "Journey of Healing"
COLUMBIA – Central Missouri Honor Flight...
Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Exclusive surveillance...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
St. Louis takes first game over Miami
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took out the Miami Marlins in first game of their series Monday, 5-0. Matt Carpenter hit a home run in third inning to put them up, 1-0. Just a few...
Cardinals take series over New York Mets
NEW YORK - The St. Louis Cardinals took game...
Royals avoid series sweep in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - The Kansas City Royals won the...
