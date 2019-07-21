SaturdayForecast

Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of found teen speak out about her disappearance
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of found teen speak out about her disappearance
COLUMBIA — A Columbia teenager is home safe after she was missing for almost two days. Summer Skye Allen, 13, was found Saturday afternoon, according to her step-mother Tracy...
Family honors Jasen Smith with truck show
Family honors Jasen Smith with truck show
CENTERTOWN - Family, friends and even...
BREAKING: Runaway Columbia teen found safe
BREAKING: Runaway Columbia teen found safe
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a runaway teen...
News
Three arrested for allegedly stealing $22K worth of electronics
Three arrested for allegedly stealing $22K worth of electronics
COLUMBIA — Three men were arrested after...
Katfish Katy's reopens after weeks of flooding
Katfish Katy's reopens after weeks of flooding
COLUMBIA - After being closed since May due to...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Missouri football team selected third in SEC East in preseason picks
Missouri football team selected third in SEC East in preseason picks
COLUMBIA - With the SEC Media Days wrapping up earlier this week, the SEC announced the annual media preseason picks on Friday. The Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East, behind...
NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's...
Mizzou volleyball coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow announce retirement
Mizzou volleyball coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow announce retirement
COLUMBIA - Wayne and Susan Kreklow announced...
