SaturdayMorningUpdate

Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was ejected from a boat after the driver lost steering control...
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
COLUMBIA — One dog got a helping hand...
Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van
COLUMBIA - The Band of Brothers biker group...
News
16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a St. Louis shooting. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports...
Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man was transported...
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
COLUMBIA — One dog got a helping hand...
Vision Zero to provided update to Columbia city council
COLUMBIA - As the second year of its...
Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men with...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Chiefs fall to Steelers in second preseason game
PITTSBURGH - The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-7 in the second game of the preseason Saturday night. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' starting offense couldn't get much...
Reds halt Cardinals' win streak
CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Reds snapped the...
Columbia College volleyball ranked no. 2 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll
COLUMBIA -The NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches...
