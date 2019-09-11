SaturdayPlanner

Facebook
Parson: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities
Parson: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is in a "crisis" with violent crime in its largest cities, Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday. Parson met with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive...
President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
COLUMBIA - President Trump announced he's...
Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats want to...
Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is warning consumers of a...
Fayette Police searching for missing woman
Fayette Police searching for missing woman
FAYETTE - Police are asking anyone with...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Rockies take down Cardinals
Rockies take down Cardinals
DENVER- The Rockies got off to a good start in the first game of their series against St. Louis, winning 2-1. Colorado got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a two run homer from...
White Sox win game one of series agianst Royals
White Sox win game one of series agianst Royals
CHICAGO - There were home runs abound in the...
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill out following a collarbone injury against Jags
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill out following a collarbone injury against Jags
KANSAS CITY - After going down in the season...
