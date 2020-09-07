Scattered Showers Possible Ahead

Facebook
Columbia Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Columbia Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
COLUMBIA- One person died after being struck by two vehicles while walking west on Interstate 70 Saturday around midnight. Columbia Police have not identified the pedestrian because next of kin...
Columbia doctor offers free referrals for COVID-19 tests
Columbia doctor offers free referrals for COVID-19 tests
COLUMBIA - Assistance is available for any...
Labor Day weekend travel continues despite COVID-19 concerns
Labor Day weekend travel continues despite COVID-19 concerns
LAKE OZARK - Alhonna Resort &...
News
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
