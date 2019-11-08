School Board Chooses Builder for New Elementary School

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
COLUMBIA - Each semester, 16 University of Missouri law students and two faculty members work to help veterans get benefits, and they do it for free. That’s the mission of the MU Law...
Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
FULTON - Westminster College held an...
MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
JEFFERSON CITY - After a long winter last...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
TROY (AP) — The mother of a man who died after a suicide attempt at an eastern Missouri jail has settled a lawsuit for $300,000. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a federal judge...
MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
COLUMBIA - Each semester, 16 University of...
Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
FULTON - Westminster College held an...
MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
JEFFERSON CITY - After a long winter last...
A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
JEFFERSON CITY - The fall weather has turned...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130 years. That warmth held over into October for a few days. October 1 and 2 both...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Jefferson City beats Rock Bridge in PKs for District title
Jefferson City beats Rock Bridge in PKs for District title
COLUMBIA - The Jefferson City Jays and the Rock Bridge Bruins faced each other Thursday night in the district title game in soccer and it was a rugged match. Multiple yellow cards were given out...
Mizzou wrestler heading north
Mizzou wrestler heading north
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou wrestler Jaydin...
St. Louis Blues add to winning streak in Edmonton
St. Louis Blues add to winning streak in Edmonton
EDMONTON - The St. Louis Blues won 5-2 against...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
School Board Chooses Builder for New Elementary School
Share: