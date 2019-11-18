School board meets to discuss tax increase

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education had a special meeting Thursday to talk about the anticipated increased income from a proposed tax in the city manager's budget. Voters would consider the tax in November.

The increase would raise the school tax by 0.06 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Board documents show Columbia has increased its property values by 2.5 percent from last year.

The board also talked about the possibility of a new Community Improvement District (CID), separate from the sole existing one in downtown Columbia. If the petition for a new CID is approved, it would create an environment for businesses located on Bus. Loop 70 to consolidate money to improve the look of the area.

Backers of the plan say improving the look of an area in a city could lead to increased assessed value for the purpose of taxation. If the value of areas like Bus. Loop 70 goes up, then it would mean more revenue for Columbia Public Schools.