School Board Unanimously Passes Bond Sale

COLUMBIA - New board members and board leadership were set for a big first day on the job at the Columbia Public School Board meeting Monday night, considering budget items and selling bonds to fund construction in the district.

The board voted unanimously (7-0) to give their approval to the sale of $43 million in bonds to fund the building of Battle High School, new gymnasiums at district secondary schools and district-wide technology upgrades.

Tonight's vote marked a financial transition in the district: Up until now, the new high school's construction has been funded by $60 million in bonds voters approved back in 2007. The district will now start footing the bill for construction with $120 million in bonds approved by voters in April 2010.

The newest board member, Helen Wade, was sworn at the beginning of the evening's meeting, along with re-elected board member Jonathan Sessions and Tom Rose. The board then unanimously selected Rose as the board's next president, and Christine King as the next vice president.

The new-look board also approved a salary increase for Superintendent Chris Belcher.