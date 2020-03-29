School bus

COLUMBIA - Missouri House members endorsed legislation that would allow advertising on school buses to help districts cover transportation costs. If this bill passes, school districts will have the option to place ads on school buses. If school districts adopt this plan, they could lease space on the interior and exterior of school buses.

Ads are not allowed to promote things such as gambling, alcohol or tobacco. The state Board of Education would be responsible for creating rules.

School districts would have to use at least half of the generated income from the advertisements for transportation costs.

Currently, the house has given the bill first-round approval and it will need another vote before it can move to the state Senate.