School District Changes Online Lunch System

COLUMBIA - Thursday was the last day for Columbia Public School's current online lunch payment program. On Friday, a new system called MySchoolBucks will launch.

The director of nutrition services, Laina Fullum, said the move will save the district about $30,000 a year in fees it used to pay to PayPal to run the program. Now, parents will pay a two dollar fee when they log in and add lunch money to their child's account.

The new program will add features, including;

automatic debit deposit

low balance warnings

multiple child management, even if your children go to different schools in the district.

Fullum said the district has listened to the parent suggestions and complaints and believes MySchoolBucks fixes everything wrong with the old system.

One elementary school kitchen manager said she's seen a real difference since more and more parents have moved to the online payment system. She also said the lunch hour runs a lot more smoothly than when children had to bring cash or checks to pay for their lunch.

Parents who do not want to us the new online system can still pay for their child's lunch at their respective school or at the Columbia Public Schools Building at 918 Bernadette Drive.