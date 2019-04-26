School Grants

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon's office annonouced Friday it will receive a $250,000 education grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. This grant will apply to all 13 of Missouri's State Schools.

The grant will redesign courses to incorporate more technology into classes to improve learning. It also allow all Missouri schools to collaborate for the the first time. The course material from the four year school will then be shared with Missouri's community colleges.

"This grant recognizes that Missouri is making steady progress toward greater efficiency in higher education," said Missouri Commissioner of Higher Education David Russell. "Course redesign, a priority of Governor Nixon, will result in improved remediation rates, better learning outcomes for students and higher completion rates for the state."

Gov. Nixon said the grant money will be supplemented by an additional $240,000 from Missouri's public universities, $100,000 from the state, and $15,000 from the Missouri Department of Higher Education.