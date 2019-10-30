Scott Boulevard Project Closes an Intersection

COLUMBIA - The intersection of Scott Boulevard and Bellview Drive is scheduled to close Monday at 7 a.m. and will remain closed through Friday, May 9.

The Columbia Public Works department said crews will construct a storm drainage system and will put down new concrete this week.

Those who live on Bellview Drive can use entrances and exits on Bethany Drive to access Scott Boulevard while the intersection is closed.

This part of the project was supposed to take place from April 21 through April 25, but Columbia Pubic Works announced the delay of the project just a few days before.

Phase II of the Scott Boulevard project blocks both entrances to the MKT Trail at Jay Dix station, and some of the trail users said they find the construction unpleasant.

"I am in to the outdoor scene, I wanted to explore some trails. This is really the first one I checked out," said Trent Kline, who is new to the area. "I drove down here and it was pretty unfortunate to see the construction on my first time trying to visit a trail."

For more information on the project, visit Columbia Public Works website or visit their Facebook page.