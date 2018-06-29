Scott's Branch Trail Alternate Route Proposal

COLUMBIA- Columbia's Parks and Recreation Commission held a meeting Thursday in regards to creating an alternate trail route for the Scott's Branch Trail.

"There has been discussion as to whether the best routing of that trail should be along a section of sidewalk that was recommended by staff or whether it should run through the Audubon's society which lies adjacent to the Bonnie View Nature Area," said Director of the Commission, Mike Hood.

According to Hood, the project's total cost would range from $120,000 to $150,000 and will add on an additional 3500 feet.

The total budget for the Scott's Branch Trail is $980,000.

Hood said that the construction of the trail was up to the community's desire.

Some residents spoke out at the meeting with concerns over the possible disruption to wildlife in the area.