second round flood

JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri workers are preparing the second round of flooding.

According to the Missouri Levee Association, river in Boonville and Glasgow have already reached forecasted crest level, and the river in Jefferson City is forecasted to crest Friday morning.

KOMU talked to several businesses in Boonville, they said many roads were closed and people have to take Highway I-70 to get in and out of Boonville.

Missouri Department of Transportation have updated road map http://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html with new closures due to the second round of flooding.

According to MoDOT map, Jefferson City have not yet closed any roads because of the new flooding. However, MoDOT official said the situation may change base on river level.

Wendy Spaller, a state worker in Jefferson City, said road closures have already been inconvenient.

"It's making getting to work a little bit more inconvenient," she said. "There's more minutes adding to it."