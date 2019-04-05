Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Missing Man\'s Homicide

JEFFERSON CITY - Court documents obtained by KOMU 8 News Wednesday reveal Jefferson City police officers arrested Richard Love June 18 in connection to the disappearance of missing Jefferson City man Christopher Cray. He's the second person arrested so far in connection with the case.

Jefferson City police officer Jason Miles refers to the Cray case as a disappearance and homicide. Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker said the case was still open and would not confirm whether the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The new information released Wednesday shows Love sent a threatening text message to a witness in the disappearance and homicide of Cray. The officer's sworn statement said a text from Love to the witness read, "f*** u rat, u gon die like the first rat did in a mousetrap." The unnamed witness reported Love visited her apartment on more than one occasion and threatened to kill her.

The investigation revealed Cray had cooperated with police in causing the arrest of one of Love's associates.

Officers believe Cray may have been in the area of Schnucks at 1801 Missouri Boulevard on the afternoon of May 20. Police said Cray was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria at the time of his disappearance. Reports did not confirm if Cray was alone. Cray's vehicle was recovered several days later, but without him in it.

Police asked the public for help finding Cray about two weeks following his disappearance. Since then, JCPD has been assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and Boone County Task Force One with locating and confirming potential crime scenes.

Captain Shoemaker said authorities were searching several locations Wednesday where they believe the body could be. Shoemaker would not say where authorities were searching. Tuesday, Boone County's Task Force One sent dogs to help in the search, but Batallion Chief Gale Blomenkamp would not tell KOMU 8 News where they searched. Blomenkamp said Task Force One could be called on again to search Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Jefferson City Police arrested another man in connection with the disappearance of Cray.

Prosecutors charged Adam Moore-Duncan with tampering with physical evidence. Court documents obtained by KOMU 8 News say Moore-Duncan is accused of hiding a body. Jefferson City Police confirm it's Cray's body.

Over the past several weeks, detectives have corroborated evidence and statements related to the disappearance.