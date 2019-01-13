Section of Business Loop 70 to close Monday night

COLUMBIA - Drivers along Business Loop 70 will have to reroute Monday night. MoDOT will close the section of the road under the old Route B Bridge as the construction of the new Route B Bridge continues.

Crews made eastbound and westbound detours available for drivers needing to access the area during the closure. Charles Sullivan is a Resident Engineer with the MoDOT Central District. He said he doesn't expect drivers to have any problems overnight.

"It's not really much of a detour," he said. "Keep an eye on stop signs and traffic and you'll be fine."

Sullivan said crews will shut down the section under the bridge and the ramp leading up to Route B from Route 63. Sullivan said crews plan to use the ramp to park the trucks carrying the beams that need to be installed.

"After they get the beams, riding surface, your deck, and your roadway goes on top of the beams," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said construction on the new bridge began in July. APAC-Missouri is constructing the new $881,239 Route B Bridge using a new geosynthetic reinforced soil technique. The technique uses a woven fabric crews stretch out and blow rock into. Sullivan said the new approach is one the Federal Highway Administration has been looking at doing nationally. He said the project was chosen as a location to implement the new system and Route B was the place they chose to have it done.

Sullivan said crews are making good progress on the bridge "They're doing fine," he said "It's a learning process to get it put together."

MoDOT said the innovative bridge-building technique is a cheaper and faster option. Sullivan said the new approach is "made for simple span bridges" that's "quick and easy to put up."

The Route B Bridge is scheduled to reopen in mid-September.