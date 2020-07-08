Sedalia Hosts Annual Tractor Pull

SEDALIA - Missourians came together on Friday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds to watch the city's 24th annual Truck and Tractor Pull.

The event benefited Dream Factory, a non-profit organization that grants the wishes of seriously or chronically ill children. Tickets cost $10, and all net proceeds went to the cause.

Planners initially scheduled the event for June 1 but had to reschedule due to bad weather.