Sedalia Hosts Annual Tractor Pull

SEDALIA - Missourians came together on Friday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds to watch the city's 24th annual Truck and Tractor Pull. 

The event benefited Dream Factory, a non-profit organization that grants the wishes of seriously or chronically ill children. Tickets cost $10, and all net proceeds went to the cause. 

Planners initially scheduled the event for June 1 but had to reschedule due to bad weather. 

Friday, June 28 2013