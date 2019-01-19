Senator McCaskill to Talk Jobs in Columbia

COLUMBIA - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill plans to visit Columbia Monday morning to discuss job and business oportunities in Missouri.

The visit is the first stop on her "McCaskill on Main Street" tour.

The purpose of the tour is another effort to continue to expand job and business opportunities around the state.

"I get my best ideas not from Washington, but from folks on the ground in Missouri - and these meetings are another chance for me to hear directly from families and businesses, and to directly answer their questions," McCaskill said in a news release.

McCaskill plans to answer questions from the public during the meeting.

The town hall forum will take place at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Columbia City Hall.

McCaskill is an advocate for boosting jobs across the state.

The Missouri Department of Labor announced the unemployment rate for January was 6 percent.

Boone County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state with 4.4 percent.

The national unemployment rate for January was 6.6 percent.