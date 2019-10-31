Senator Responds to VA Homicide

COLUMBIA - U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill's office said Tuesday the senator is watching the situation at the Harry S Truman VA Hospital in Columbia following the killing of one elderly patient by another patient on Friday night.

Press secretary sent KOMU 8 News this statement "Senator McCaskill is aware of the incident and views it as tragic. Her state staff is working to keep her informed on the situation."

Senator Roy Blunt's office at first refused to speak on record about the situation. But later Tuesday afternoon, his office issued at statement saying, "Senator Blunt is saddened by this tragedy, which is now in the hands of local law enforcement officials."

Hospital spokesman Stephen Gaither continues to refuse to release any details of the crime, citing more than one investigation going on there. Gaither said officials are focused on the criminal act that took place at the hospital, but there are other investigations taking place as well.