Senators call for Greitens to step down

JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers called for Gov. Greitens resignation or impeachment Thursday following a House committee's report on blackmail allegations against him.

Senator Mike Kehoe, R- Jefferson City, added his voice to the call after Greitens labeled the investigation a witch hunt.

“My statement release today probably wouldn't have been the one it was if I didn't think he continued to attack good people in this building,” Kehoe said.

Sen. Gina Walsh, D-St. Louis, said she and the Democratic Caucus have lost faith in Greitens and want him impeached.

“So far, he has refused to step down. That's why the Missouri House of Representatives should move forward immediately with the impeachment process,” she said.

Walsh does not want Greitens leading Missouri any longer.

"I mean, for crying out loud, he coerced the young woman, he slapped her," Walsh said. "Do you want him leading your state? I don't want him leading my state."

Sen. Rob Schaaf, R-Buchanan, does not believe Greitens will resign, unless one thing happens.

“I believe that if the President of the United states told him to stand down, I think he would,” Schaaf said.

Schaaf sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to intervene.

“So, Mr. President, we ask you to please join us in asking Governor Greitens to step down," the letter said. "There is a crisis here in Missouri, and it is just possible, even likely, that if you do so, it might save Missouri from months of pain and shame dealing with all this.”