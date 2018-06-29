Senior centers not worried about voter ID requirement

COLUMBIA - A week after the voter identification requirement law went into effect, the president of one senior center says the new law will not affect its seniors.

Some say the new law targets the elderly, minorities, and those who are disabled, but president of the Columbia Senior Activity Center Board, Janice Palmer says it does not.

"Our people are mainly mobile, Palmer said. "Some of them take paratransit but they get here on their own for the most part."

She said the group does not take voting lightly and will get to the polls.

"They’re very patriotic," Palmer said. "They feel like this is their God-given right to vote. They want to vote in elections.

Palmer said she does not personally know of seniors that will be affected by the new law and thinks immobile seniors should be accommodated.

Matt Davison with the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging said the 60 and older population will not be affected by the requirement either. He said the majority of the age group have photo IDs.

In 2014, Secretary of State Jason Kander said the law could affect approximately 220,000 Missourians.

KOMU 8 News spoke with the Maura Browning, the Missouri Secretary of State Director of Communications who said since last week, the office has received 78 phone and email requests to the office. She said before June 1st, the office only received four requests for a photo identification.