Sheriff releases names, new details in Randolph County shooting

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Randolph County Sheriff's Department said Monday the two people shot and killed in Moberly over the weekend were killed with a revolver.

Sheriff Mark Nichols said 17-year-old Alexander Hewgley shot and killed sisters Kelsey Bowen, 16, and Jessica Bowen, 22.

Nichols said Hewgley had previously been in a relationship with Kelsey Bowen. Law enforcement was called a few days prior following a disturbance between Hewgley and one of the victims, he said.

Nichols said Hewgley entered a home on County Road 2250 and shot the two before killing himself. The three were found Saturday around 6:30 a.m. One of the sisters was found dead, while the other sister was transported to Moberly Region Medical Center where she later died. The sheriff's department said Hewgley had a gunshot wound and was transported to a Columbia hospital where he died a short time later.

KOMU 8 spoke with Richard Matheis, who has lived in Moberly for about 45 years. He described the event as a "tragedy."

"I’ve known the family for a long time. It was kind of a bad situation," Matheis said. "Any time you have death in the family it’s kind of a bad thing, especially when it comes to kids."

The Columbia Area Career Center held a candlelight vigil Monday at 5:00 p.m. for Jessica and Kelsey. Jessica was a student at the center, according to Michelle Baumstark with Columbia Public Schools.

 

 

Monday, November 23 2015