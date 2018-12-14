Sheriff's Department Investigates Shooting at Pepper's

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department investigated an early morning shooting Sunday at Pepper's Night Club. The incident left one man in serious condition and a woman injured. The department said this is not the first or second time the club has been a crime scene.

According to the sheriff's department, Pepper's Night Club has a frequent history of violent crimes on its property. Detective Tom O'Sullivan said he wants to see the business close its doors for good.

"This place has been public nuisance number one for the sheriff's department for a long time," O'Sullivan said.

The sheriff's department filed an injunction (below) against Pepper's Night Club in July, charging the business with violating several laws including; liquor control, public nuisance, and prostitution.

O'Sullivan said Pepper's has not only been a crime scene, but witnesses and business owners have not cooperated with authorities.

"That's par for the course with Pepper's, they have a history of catering to a criminal clientele who are hostile and uncooperative with law enforcement," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan also added that nothing has changed about the way Pepper's has done business after several instances of crime and violance, and business owners have not made any changes.

He said the court hearing for the injunction, which was previously not scheduled, will be heard in the next couple of weeks.

If you have any information regarding the shooting Sunday morning, the Boone County Sheriff's Department asks that you call 875-TIPS.

Injunction to close Pepper's Nightclub