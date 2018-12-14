Shoppers Save on Energy Star Products

COLUMBIA - With less than a week left of the "Show Me Green" sales tax holiday, one couple went shopping for appliances Thursday to take advantage of the deal. The Kleins were looking for a new washer and dryer, but not just any set, they wanted Energy Star appliances so they could skip out on the state's sales tax. "Four point four four percent savings on something sounds pretty good, so we thought if we were going to do a major appliance buy, this would be the time to do it, said shopper Cerry Klein.

A mother of eight, Ann Klein said they aren't just saving money. "Saving money is always a good deal since we have a large family and we do it any way we can. We're saving on energy and plus we're saving money," said Ann Klein.

All Energy Star washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, dish washers, water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps are the only appliances shoppers can buy tax free. Most appliances will have a small Energy Star emblem on them, signifying they are tax exempt. However, the tax exemption only applies to the first $1500 of your purchase.