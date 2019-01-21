COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they arrested a Fulton man in connection with shots fired on the 4700 block of DeHaven Drive around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Labeigh Cowens is currently at the Boone County Jail. He was arrested for armed criminal action, three counts of second degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say no one was injured, but a bullet went through the front door of someone's home.

Police are also investigating shots fired Saturday around 9 p.m. on the 1800 block of McKee Street. No one was injured in that incident.