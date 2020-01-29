show me state games preview

COLUMBIA - The 35th anniversary of the annual Show-Me State Games kicks off Friday.

Director, Dave Fox, said the main goal of the games is promote a healthy lifestyle.

"Our mission is provide all Missourians an opportunity to participate in an activity of health, fitness, family and fun."

This year the games will feature 40 different sporting events.

Marketing Coordinator, Emily Lorenze, said the games really help bring people together.

"So it's really a chance for people to come together regardless of their fitness level, whether they're just getting into a sport or they've been competing for years."

Fox said people of all ages come out to participate in the games.

"We will have younger kids. Some of our team sports will start down to the second grade. I talked to a 79-year-old golfer that will be participating this weekend."

With it being the 35th anniversary, Lorenze said they will have two new special events: steel-tip darts and motocross. There will be new medals as well.

Lorenze said the event wouldn't be possible without volunteers.

"Being a nonprofit the volunteers that help are so critical. they help us do things like register out athletes, hand out water, give out T-shirts."

It's not too late to sign up to participate in the games. The Show-Me state Games does on-site registration for a number of competitions including the 5K and martial arts events.