Show-Me State Games showcases Columbia to rest of state

COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games are back in Columbia starting Friday.

More than 1,000 archers and 116 basketball teams will compete in Columbia starting Friday through Sunday.

Organizers are expecting basketball teams to play more than 275 games on 13 courts at various gyms throughout Columbia including Hickman High School, Oakland Middle School, Jefferson Middle School and Christian Fellowship Church.

Emily Lorenz, the media and marketing coordinator, said the tournaments are a great way to show off all Columbia has to offer.

"We love that people want to shop here, go out to eat here and stay in the hotels. That's wonderful," Lorenz said.

Tiger Spirit's owner, Michelle Dillard, is excited for the games because it brings more people into town and potentially her store.

"It doesn't always translate into a lot of business, but more foot traffic," Dillard said. "Every person we can get in the door is a potential sale."

The archers start their competition Saturday at the Hearnes Center. More than 50 schools from around the state are expected to participate in the event.

The summer Show-Me State Games might be more well-known but Lorenz said the winter and spring games are gaining popularity.

“These events held outside the summer games serve as fundraisers for us,” Games' Executive Director Dave Fox said in a news release. “But even more importantly, they support our mission of promoting health, fitness, family and fun and help us to spread the word about our summer events.”

There will be another basketball tournament as well as a volleyball tournament next month. The Hoopin' It Up Basketball tournament and the Spring Slam Volleyball tournament will take place from March 29-31. You can still register here.

The summer dates for the 35th annual Show-Me State Games are June 7-9, July 19-21 and 26-28.