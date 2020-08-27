Slater vs. Paris Week 7

The coaches believe that this year's team should display more discipline and tenacity after the young players gained experience in 2011.

The Wildcats run a double wing, pro-set offense. Junior quarterback Tyler Buglovsky will start. All five offensive linemen started each game last season. That kind of continuity is rare in football.

The defense returns many key players such as defensive lineman Jacob Reeter, linebacker Nik Ferri and defensive back Caleb Pemberton.

Coach: Chris Ferri (entering 5th season)

Quarterback: Jr. Tyler Buglovsky

Returning Starters: 22 (11 on offense, 11 on defense)

Last Season: 2-8

Pigskin's Pick: 4-5

