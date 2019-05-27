Small adjustments to diminish the opioid epidemic

COLUMBIA - People who suffer from chronic pain can now turn to alternative treatments besides opioids.

Dr. Amanda Alcamo is a chiropractor at Restoration Chiropractic and was impacted at a young age with the practice.

"My mother was in an awful car accident when I was young that left her unable to work and do the things she would normally do," she said.

Alcamo said doctors would not treat her mother because of the seriousness of the injury.

"Doctors would just give us medications and wish us the best, but the pills weren't even touching the pain," she said.

Being very hesitant, this led the family to chiropractic care that ended up being the best decision they could've made.

"Within two years, she went from 34 medications down to 9. If this is something that helps you, and this is something that is good for you, better for you, it’s helping your body heal, then we need to do this," she said.

Dr. Taylor Sirois is also a chiropractor at Restoration chiropractic and is ecstatic to see this new opportunity for healthcare.

"I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction," he said, "I think everyone can benefit from chiropractic care. It’s meant to be preventative to future issues."

Sirois said the issue with opioids is not knowing exactly how it helps heal the body.

"Knowledge helps with the healing process. With chiropractic care, you understand every step of the process rather than relying on a pill to do its job," he said.

The biggest issue Sirois sees is habits developed at a young age.

"I see parents and kids run the medicine cabinet when something hurts to heal the pain," he said. "But it never actually fixes anything. All it does stabilize the symptoms and never really corrected anything."

In addition to this treatment option, Missouri healthcare also includes physical, cognitive-behavioral, non-opioid medication and acupuncture therapies to help optimize health outcomes.