Smart Shopper 2015-05 Salon Shorte

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his political ambitions, and now one is going after his job...
Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in...
Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a...
Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses on reaching eligible voters who did not vote in...
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Drew Lock earns SEC honors
Drew Lock earns SEC honors
COLUMBIA- Missouri Football senior quarterback Drew Lock earned Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Georgia runningback D'Andre Swift. This is the first time this...
