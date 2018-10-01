Smart Shopper The Strand (1)

Facebook
Roots N Blues festival draws to a close, looks ahead to 2019
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people were in Stephens Lake Park in Columbia on Sunday for the final day of the 12th annual Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival. Event organizers said they...
Judge to decide whether abortion services end in Columbia
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge will decide the fate...
Missouri, Wisconsin partner to boost bird population
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 100 North...
News
Two dead in probable home-invasion gunfight
TUNAS (AP) — Authorities say two southwest Missouri homeowners have been shot to death in a gunfight with possible intruders. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the shooting...
Roots N Blues festival draws to a close, looks ahead to 2019
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people were in...
Judge to decide whether abortion services end in Columbia
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge will decide the fate...
LAX allows pot in airport but TSA says it's still a crime
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here's another thing...
Missouri, Wisconsin partner to boost bird population
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 100 North...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
COLUMBIA – Majority Forward focuses on how U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Hawley funds his campaign, the timing of his U.S. senate race and his work as attorney general regarding...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
COLUMBIA - Border security and immigration...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad targets Hawley on pre-existing insurance claims
COLUMBIA - A new ad targeting Republican...
Weather
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Sports
Cubs lose 2-1 to Cards as NL Central race goes to final day
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are going to the final day of the season with a shot at the NL Central championship. Whether they take it outright, blow their big opportunity or have to play...
Mondesi's 3-run HR lifts Royals to 9-4 win over Indians
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After losing an...
FNF Week 6: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Six weeks into the high school...
