SMITH-COTTON VS. WARRENSBURG WEEK 3
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Republic
|Home
|Win
|42 - 14
|8 / 28
|Marshall
|Away
|Win
|14 - 41
|9 / 4
|Warrensburg
|Home
|Win
|35 - 23
|9 / 11
|Pleasant Hill
|Home
|Win
|31 - 13
|9 / 18
|Nevada
|Away
|Loss
|16 - 13
|9 / 25
|O'Hara
|Home
|Win
|26 - 21
|10 / 2
|Clinton
|Home
|Win
|28 - 7
|10 / 9
|St. Pius X
|Home
|Win
|38 - 20
|10 / 16
|Center
|Away
|Win
|17 - 27
