SMITH-COTTON VS. WARRENSBURG WEEK 3

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Republic Home Win 42 - 14
8 / 28 Marshall Away Win 14 - 41
9 / 4 Warrensburg Home Win 35 - 23
9 / 11 Pleasant Hill Home Win 31 - 13
9 / 18 Nevada Away Loss 16 - 13
9 / 25 O'Hara Home Win 26 - 21
10 / 2 Clinton Home Win 28 - 7
10 / 9 St. Pius X Home Win 38 - 20
10 / 16 Center Away Win 17 - 27

