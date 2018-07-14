Smoke Causes Evacuation of Columbia Rubber Plant
Related Story
COLUMBIA - Gates Power Transmission Materials Center employees evacuated the Columbia plant Friday afternoon. A fire department captain said a pile of rubber caused smoke inside the building.
The plant is located on Lemone Industrial Boulevard.
When KOMU 8 News arrived at the scene, firefighters said there were no flames visible, but they needed to get everyone out for safety reasons.
News
COLUMBIA - Gates Power Transmission Materials Center employees evacuated the Columbia plant Friday afternoon. A fire department captain said a... More >>