Smoke Causes Evacuation of Columbia Rubber Plant

COLUMBIA - Gates Power Transmission Materials Center employees evacuated the Columbia plant Friday afternoon. A fire department captain said a pile of rubber caused smoke inside the building.

The plant is located on Lemone Industrial Boulevard.

When KOMU 8 News arrived at the scene, firefighters said there were no flames visible, but they needed to get everyone out for safety reasons. 

4 years ago Friday, December 27 2013 Dec 27, 2013 Friday, December 27, 2013 1:42:00 PM CST December 27, 2013