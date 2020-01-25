Soccer NCAA

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri soccer team will play their first NCAA tournament game under the lights at Walton Stadium. The Tigers will host Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tourney at 6:30pm on Saturday night.

Mizzou has a record of 14-7 overall. The Tigers lost to Florida in the semifinals of the SEC tournament last week. Assistant coach Todd Shulenberger will lead the team Saturday night. Head coach Bryan Blitz must sit out a game, after he was ejected from the Tigers' game last week in the SEC tournament.