Social media threat in Moniteau County leads to intensive search

CLARKSBURG - A social media threat sent Moniteau County deputies fanning out in the woods near Clarksburg much of Thursday afternoon and evening,

Someone reported getting an anonymous message from someone who said they were in the woods and were going to shoot the recipient with a rifle.

The Moniteau County sheriff said the message indicated the sender knew the recipient and the area.

In addition to foot patrols, deputies used a helicopter and K-9 units, but came away with nothing, the sheriff said.

He said the deputies would patrol the are Thursday night.