South Carolina Fans Tailgate Early for Saturday's Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. - In preparation for Missouri's first Southeastern Conference football road game Saturday against South Carolina, KOMU 8's Tom Martin is visiting the Gamecocks' home city, where he met up with some South Carolina fans who were out tailgating Friday night in preparation for Saturday's game.

Kenny Faulkner, one of the tailgaters, told KOMU 8 News he is preparing a full menu for Saturday's game, including babyback ribs and a special "mush" containing filet mignon, peppers, onions and bacon.

Faulkner also said he is expecting a win for his South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday over Missouri, but did recognize the strength of the Missouri team.

The Tigers take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. The game will be televised on CBS as well as on the radio on the Tiger Network.

