South Columbia experiences power outage

COLUMBIA — Over 600 people in south Columbia experienced power outages around 10 p.m. according to Columbia Water and Light.

Columbia Water and Light initially said they were not sure when it would be resolved but the situation continued to remain in stable condition as crews worked throughout the hour.

The Columbia Police Department was working to direct traffic on the intersection of Providence and Nifong Boulevard following the outage. A power lineman from Columbia Water and Light confirmed that the outage was due to a bad intermediate arrester in front of Rock Bridge High School.

The Boone County Public Saftey Joint Communications sent out an alert saying the outage caused several car accidents.

The power was restored within the hour by 11:15 p.m.