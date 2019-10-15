Souther Boone FNF Week 7

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Missouri Psychiatric Center opens new outdoor center for patients
Missouri Psychiatric Center opens new outdoor center for patients
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care unveiled a new therapeutic, outdoor activity center for patients Tuesday. The area has a playground, basketball court, swings and an adult exercise set. Officials said it...
UPDATE: Three injured after ambulance overturns in Columbia crash
UPDATE: Three injured after ambulance overturns in Columbia crash
COLUMBIA - Three people were hospitalized...
City of Mokane struggling to improve water distribution system
City of Mokane struggling to improve water distribution system
MOKANE - Mokane City Council met last week to...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri Psychiatric Center opens new outdoor center for patients
Missouri Psychiatric Center opens new outdoor center for patients
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care unveiled a new therapeutic, outdoor activity center for patients Tuesday. The area has a playground, basketball court, swings and an adult exercise set. Officials said it...
UPDATE: Three injured after ambulance overturns in Columbia crash
UPDATE: Three injured after ambulance overturns in Columbia crash
COLUMBIA - Three people were hospitalized...
City of Mokane struggling to improve water distribution system
City of Mokane struggling to improve water distribution system
MOKANE - Mokane City Council met last week to...
Governor Parson signs executive order to curb youth vaping
Governor Parson signs executive order to curb youth vaping
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed...
Kansas City police take suspects, chicken into custody after burglary
Kansas City police take suspects, chicken into custody after burglary
KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — You never know what...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
AP Midseason All-America Team: Burrow, Taylor lead 1st team
AP Midseason All-America Team: Burrow, Taylor lead 1st team
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America...
These high school sports have the highest concussion rates
These high school sports have the highest concussion rates
(CNN) -- When it comes to concussions in high...
Struggling Kansas City T-Bones locked out of stadium
Struggling Kansas City T-Bones locked out of stadium
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Souther Boone FNF Week 7
Share: