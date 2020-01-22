Southern Boone at Hallsville FNF Week Three

Do not edit this story via the CMS!

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 22 St. Pius X Home Loss 26 - 27 8 / 29 South Callaway Away Loss 10 - 52 9 / 5 Hallsville Away Loss 14 - 34 9 / 12 Osage Away Loss 23 - 28 9 / 19 Blair Oaks Home Loss 7 - 34 9 / 26 California Home Loss 7 - 48 10 / 3 Warsaw Away Win 24 - 10 10 / 10 Versailles Away Win 48 - 3 10 / 17 Eldon Home Win 19 - 14 10 / 24 Owensville Away Win 40 - 24 10 / 31 California Away Loss 6 - 63

The Southern Boone Eagles are coming off a difficult 2-8 season, but with 12 starters returning, they hope for a fresh start under new Head Coach Trent Tracy in 2014.



"I wasn't at Southern Boone last year, so I cannot really say much about last season," Coach Tracy said. "I know they experienced a lot of injuries and had to play with several underclassmen." The Eagles did indeed have to use a lot of younger players, but the bright side is the experience they gained last season is invaluable.



The Eagles have a brand new quarterback, junior Dane Bossert (6-0, 180). He has a good arm and good size, and he will get bigger, stronger and more experienced over the next couple years. Don't be surprised if he develops into one of the better quarterbacks in the conference. Though just a junior, Coach Tracy is counting on Dane Bossert to be a leader on and off the field.



His favorite target figures to be senior Jade Taggart (6-1, 195), a senior. He played well last season and hopes to make his final season of high school football a memorable one. Sophomore Collin Vaughan (5-11, 180) will also start at wide receiver, where he gained valuable playing time last season. Coach Tracy has to be thrilled he has guys like Collin Vaughan who will be around the program for the next three years. Newcomers Ethan O'Keefe (6'3, 190), a senior, and junior Gannon Mueller (6'3, 190) will also start at wide receiver. Identical in size, these two present great targets for Bossert.



The running attack will be led by junior Grant Anderson (5-10, 180). He has both good speed and hands, and hopes to have a big impact on this year's offense. He will get the vast majority of the carries, so Coach Tracy is counting on him to be a workhorse.



The offensive line will be anchored by senior Nate Isenberg (5-10, 210). He's another senior Coach Tracy is counting on to be a leader on and off the field. He'll be joined by junior Trent Nichols (5-11, 230), sophomore Brian Kent (5-10, 215) and newcomer Sam Poole (6-0, 230), a junior.



"Our offense has good size up front on the offensive line, with guys being an average of 220 lbs.," Coach Tracy said. "We also have a good group of skill guys at running back and wide receiver."



Like a lot of high school teams, Southern Boone has a number of twoway players. Grant Anderson aims to be a sideline to sideline linebacker over his next two seasons with the Eagles. He'll be joined at linebacker by fellow junior Cody Hoefelman (5-10, 185), who also received a lot of playing time last season. Senior Grant Sandifer (5-9, 190) and sophomores Collin Vaughan and Tanner Smith (5-9, 180) will also play linebacker.



The lone returning starter in the defensive backfield is Jade Taggart, who will star in the secondary when he's not playing wide receiver. Ethan O'Keefe and Gannon Mueller will also start at defensive back.



"On defense, we have great leadership and experience at the linebacker position," Coach Tracy said. "We also have good depth on the defensive line."



Coach Tracy wants his players to play to his style this season. "We're going to compete in everything and outwork our opponents," he said. "I want the players to treat every play like it's their last one. I am very excited for the upcoming season. My team has been working very hard this summer in the weightroom and on the field," he said. "We spent all of June installing a new offense and a new defense. In July, we have competed against several schools in the area and have done very well. I expect a lot of good things in the upcoming season and look forward to starting a new foundation at Southern Boone High School."



Coach Tracy will be joined by a talented group of assistant coaches, including Andy Jahnsen, Tony Phillips, Eric Greer, Jamie Morris and Andy Curtis. They hope to win a few more games this season, though they're in a conference with traditional powerhouse Blair Oaks and the Eldon Mustangs, an up-and-coming squad. They also have to play South Callaway on the road in a non-conference contest. A lot of observers expect them to be a good team in 2014. It's fair to say this schedule is not a cakewalk for the Southern Boone Eagles. However, don't be surprised when they win more games than last season.



Pigskin's Pick: 4-5

