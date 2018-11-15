Southern Boone Board Team Clears Superintendent

ASHLAND - The Southern Boone R-1 board of education said Friday superintendent Charlotte Miller will keep her job following an investigation of complaints against her.

The investigative committee was formed in June - ten days after former assistant superintendent Carolyn Deffenbaugh's resignation letter accused Miller of wasteful spending, nepotism, unfair pay increases and favoritism.

Specifically, Deffenbaugh accused Miller of working with former middle school principal Bob Simpson to create unneeded positions within the school district. Simpson resigned four days after the letter began circulating back on June 20.

Former school board president Bridget Canaday also resigned as president days after Deffenbaugh's resignation letter went viral, though she remained on the board. Ellen Kesterson, the former school board vice president, took over as president.

The school board selected Burt Kimble, Jim Ritter, and Matt Uhrig to make up the investigative team. Uhrig told KOMU 8 News the team began meeting on July 9, and that it would meet for several weeks before preparing a report on its findings.

Thursday night, the investigative team met with the school board in a private meeting. This was the fifth closed meeting since the letter went viral back in June.