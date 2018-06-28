COLUMBIA - City Council has decided to install speed tables and bumps on Rollins Road to slow down people driving down the road.

"This year, Rollins Road scored as number two on our list of roads or streets that we were trying to incorporate more traffic calming devices," Columbia Traffic Engineer Supervisor Jacob Ray said.

The city reported the average speed of cars on Rollins Road was 38.66 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

The almost 14 miles per hour speed difference put Rollins Road high up on the Neighborhood Traffic Program's list.

Rollins Road resident Mike Lawler has lived there almost 20 years and has done his own research on the project.

He said he tracked over 200 cars two weeks ago and reported only four cars speeding.

"The rest, the 98% of cars, were slow-going and obeying the speed limit and I just didn't see any reason to spend the money to calm the traffic when there really is no traffic," Lawler said.

The nearby elementary school and way the road is built causes the city to want to install these traffic calming devices.

Ray said," The nature of Rollins Road further on to the east are the curves and so you want people to be slowing down as they're entering those curves."

Lawler said the bikers riding on Rollins Road will be affected by the speed tables and bumps.

"If you come up to a speed bump, what's that going to do to the bike? It's maybe going to throw the bike out of alignment; maybe throw the rider into the street," Lawler said.

Ray said the speed bumps and tables should not be a concern for bikers as the city will ensure enough space for bikers to avoid them.

"Before our crews actually install them, we will make sure the bicyclists will be able to navigate around them," Ray said.

This plan is expected to cost the city $65,000 and will begin construction later this summer.