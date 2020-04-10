SPIRIT OF 76 FIREWORKS 7/2-7/4

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
BREAKING: Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
BREAKING: Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road Friday evening. Police confirmed at the scene that a blue car parked in the lot in front of Lakota Coffee was...
EXCLUSIVE: Local health departments won't receive federal COVID-19 funding
EXCLUSIVE: Local health departments won't receive federal COVID-19 funding
JEFFERSON CITY - As the state of Missouri...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
BREAKING: Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
BREAKING: Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road Friday evening. Police confirmed at the scene that a blue car parked in the lot in front of Lakota Coffee was...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri town gets creative recognizing high school seniors
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri town gets creative recognizing high school seniors
BOONVILLE – Dalton Johnson is...
Ceramic studio offers take-home pottery kits
Ceramic studio offers take-home pottery kits
COLUMBIA – As businesses adjust to...
Governor Parson signs supplemental budget during Friday's COVID-19 briefing
Governor Parson signs supplemental budget during Friday's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - During Friday's COVID-19...
EXCLUSIVE: Local health departments won't receive federal COVID-19 funding
EXCLUSIVE: Local health departments won't receive federal COVID-19 funding
JEFFERSON CITY - As the state of Missouri...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making its return to the gridiron. Missouri and the University of Kansas are currently working on a four-game football series, as first report ed by...
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been...
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE - Columbia native Carl Edwards was...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
SPIRIT OF 76 FIREWORKS 7/2-7/4
Share: