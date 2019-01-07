sports at 10

KOMU8's Chris Gervino recaps Matt Painter declining the MU's offer opting to stay at Purdue, Mizzou Softball's double header facing the North Texas Mean Green, Mizzou Baseball's 11th inning thriller against the Texas State Bobcats. Also, Aaron Crows thoughts on making the Kansas City Royals Opening Day roster and his thoughts on the Mizzou Basketball coaching search.

Wednesday March 30th: Sports at 10pm
