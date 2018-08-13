COLUMBIA - Rainbow House held its fifth annual spring fair at Flat Branch Park Saturday.

Rainbow House is an emergency shelter for children facing abuse and neglect.

The event, which aims to raise awareness of child abuse, featured bounce houses, a face painting booth, and superheroes in costumes.

“It is a chance for the community to get together and have fun and recognize that there is a problem in the community and in the world of child abuse and that we can celebrate preventing child abuse,” April Barnett, Rainbow House director of development and marketing, said.

Barnett said the topic of child abuse is one most people try to avoid.

“I think a lot of people are aware and know that it exists, but it’s not something that they really like to talk about,” Barnett said. “It’s not a fun subject, but it’s definitely an issue and something we need to be aware of.”

Barnett said she was thrilled with how this year’s event.

“We had a wonderful turnout,” Barnett said. “We collaborate with a lot of other agencies, and it is nice to see all of us get together.”

The Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department brought a fire truck and police car for kids to be able to explore. The police car was a popular attraction for families at the event.

“It was really nice, and the kids love playing with the sirens,” Barnett said.